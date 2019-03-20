Pfizer takes 15% stake in gene therapy developer Vivet Therapeutics

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has acquired a 15% equity interest in privately held French biotech Vivet Therapeutics, including an option to acquire all of the gene therapy developer.

The companies will collaborate on developing lead candidate VTX-801 for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a rare inherited liver disorder of impaired copper transport that leads to liver damage and neurologic and psychiatric symptoms.

Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer paid €45M upfront and has agreed to pay up to €560M in milestones. It can acquire the rest of Vivet following its delivery of certain data from a Phase 1/2 study of VTX-801. Pfizer executive Monika Vnuk, M.D. will join Vivet's board.