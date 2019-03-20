Analysts optimistic after Nvidia meeting

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) "is creating new markets (and doing so with a platform approach) as opposed to simply chasing markets with components," writes Raymond James analyst Chris Caso after yesterday's investor meeting.

Caso says the approach means Nvidia is "likely to yield a more sustainable competitive advantage in those markets that do succeed." He sees data science as the next big market opportunity for the company with about 10M CPU servers.

Stifel's Kevin Cassidy is also optimistic on data center, noting Nvidia's expanding ecosystem support in new markets while creating barriers to entry.

Cassidy: “We see the broadening support for the ray tracing feature and Nvidia’s launch of the full range of Turing architecture GPUs as important for driving new demand in 2HCY19."