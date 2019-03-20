Wedbush expects Tesla to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives updates on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after in-depth tours of the Gigafactory and Fremont factory.

Ives says he observed a streamlined battery manufacturing that is a "major competitive" advantage over other EV automakers and points to the "laser focus" in Fremont on production.

"We continue to strongly believe that Model Y production/assembly set to take place in 2020 will be fully out of Giga which has the layout to significantly expand in Sparks and could translate into higher profitability for this key new model out of the gates," writes Ives.

"We believe Tesla with the Model 3 has the opportunity to transform consumer auto buying behavior and capitalize on this unprecedented market opportunity and its leadership position in the EV market with the Street now focusing on the demand opportunity rather than the production issues," wraps up the bullish note.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Tesla and 12-month price target of $390.