Merck extends partnership with NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Merck (NYSE:MRK) exercises its option to extend its strategic collaboration with NGM Biopharmaceuticals, initiated in February 2015, for an additional two-year period from March 2020 to March 2022.

During the extension period, Merck will continue to fund NGM's R&D at similar levels in the original agreement plus up to another $20M that it would have paid as an extension fee.

In January, Merck in-licensed NGM's NASH candidate NGM313 (now called MK-3655). A Phase 2b study is next up in NASH patients with or without diabetes.

Merck has decided to terminate its license to NGM's growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) receptor agonist program effective May 31 after Phase 1 data indicated that the drug did not produce enough weight loss compared to placebo. Merck remains eligible for low single-digit royalties on future net sales.