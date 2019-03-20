BlackRock slashing fee on largest equity fund

Beginning in July, the fee for the iShares S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:BSPAX) will be axed to just $1.25 for every $10K invested from the current $4. That super-low cost will be available only to institutional-level investors.

The fee for the ETF version (NYSEARCA:IVV) remains at $4.

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) move comes alongside the ongoing price war in the asset management industry, and brings that fund's expenses more inline with competitors Vanguard's and Schwab's offerings.

"The changes we made were isolated to our S&P 500 index mutual fund,” a company spokesman tells the WSJ.