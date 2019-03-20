Innate Pharma provides corporate update

Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF) has licensed the US and EU commercial rights of AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) FDA approved medicine for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL), Lumoxiti, marking the first step of its strategy to become a fully integrated company.

Innate and AstraZeneca are having a collaborative and staged transition, with AstraZeneca responsible for commercialization of Lumoxiti in the US up to mid-2020.

Innate will continue EU development and commercialization, pending regulatory submission and approval.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca received $50M upfront for Lumoxiti (paid in January 2019) and is eligible for $25M for future commercial and regulatory milestones.

In October 2018, the company signed a multi-term agreement with AstraZeneca with latter obtaining full rights to anti-NKG2A antibody, monalizumab, in oncology, by exercising the $100M option.

AstraZeneca gained option rights to IPH5201, an antibody targeting CD39 including an initial payment of $50M, as well as to four, non-disclosed pre-clinical molecules from Innate Pharma’s pipeline for a global $20M initial payment.

AZN also invested in a 9.8% equity stake (6,260,500 shares) in Innate at €10/share.

In March 2019, Jennifer Butler was appointed as the General Manager of Innate Pharma US Inc. and Executive VP, effective March 11, 2019.

In February 2019, Innate Pharma appointed Laure-Hélène Mercier, CFO, as a member of the Executive Board for a period of three years.

The Supervisory Board has also renewed the appointments to the Executive Board of Dr. Mondher Mahjoubi, CEO, and Dr. Yannis Morel, EVP Business Development and Portfolio Strategy, for three additional years.

Additionally, Odile Belzunce was appointed to the executive committee as SVP Compliance and Portfolio Management in January 2019.