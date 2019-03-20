BMW -5% after profit warning

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) announces a comprehensive $13.6B cost savings and efficiency plan to help offset some of the costs if developing electric vehicles.

The German automaker anticipates group pretax profit will fall by more than 10% in 2019 after seeing a drop in 2018. Operating margin in the automotive division is seen coming in this year between 6% and 8% vs. a pior target of 8% to 10%.

"Depending on how conditions develop, our guidance may be subject to additional risks; in particular, the risk of a no-deal Brexit and ongoing developments in international trade policy,' warns BMW CFO Nicolas Peter.

