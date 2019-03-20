Alexion teams up with Zealand Pharma in peptide therapies

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) will collaborate with Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to discover and develop novel subcutaneously administered peptide therapies for complement-mediated disorders.

Under the terms of the partnership, ALXN will have exclusive global licenses to up to four targets. ZEAL will receive $25M upfront, a $15M equity investment from ALXN, up to $115M in development milestones for the first target, up to $495M in sales milestones for the first target plus high-single-to-low-double digit royalties on net sales. ALXN will pay a $15M option fee for each of the three subsequent targets plus milestones and more modest royalties on net sales compared to the first target.

ALXN will discuss the collaboration in greater detail during today's Investor Day event. ZEAL will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, March 21, at 11:00 ET.