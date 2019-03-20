General Mills +5% on Q3 beat

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports organic net sales growth of 1% in Q3.

North America Retail sales flat at $2.52B and operating profit increased 12% to $582M.

Convenience Stores and Foodservice sales advanced 3% to $472M and operating profit increased 15% to $97M.

Europe & Australia sales down 8% to $433M and operating profit fell 11% to $24M.

Asia and Latin America sales decreased 2% to $428M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 34.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 230 bps to 17.4%.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic net sales: Lower end of flat to +1%; Net sales: Lower end of +9% to +10% (on a constant currency); Adjusted operating margin: Upper end of +6% to +9% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: flat to +1% (on a constant currency basis).

GIS +5.4% premarket.

