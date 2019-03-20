Vale set to resume work at major iron ore mine; Chinese futures sink 6%

China iron ore futures plunge nearly 6% in their biggest intraday fall in three months following news that a local court had cleared the way for Vale (NYSE:VALE) to resume operations at its Brucutu mine, its largest iron ore complex in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

The Brucutu mine, which has been halted since early last month following the collapse of the tailings dam that killed 300 people, has an installed capacity of 30M metric tons of iron ore, or ~8% of Vale’s planned annual production in Brazil; Vale now needs approval from local authorities to resume work.

“It is not clear to us whether a restart is now imminent... if this mine does come back online, it would alleviate some of the expected tightness in the iron ore market,” Jefferies analysts say.

