Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B

Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) agrees to sell 11 television stations to Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) and eight stations to E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) for a combined $1.32B.

TGNA will acquire 11 stations in eight markets for $740M, while SSP will pick up eight stations in seven markets, including New York City's WPIX, for $580M.

NXST says it plans to use the net proceeds from the sales to fund its acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) and to reduce debt; NXST estimates net leverage at the closing of the transaction will be reduced to ~5.1x.