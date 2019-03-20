WEED inks deal for cannabis-related intellectual property in Israel

WEED (OTCPK:BUDZ) has entered into an exclusive license and assignment agreement with Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Ltd., Israel.

Under the terms of the agreement, WEED agrees to exclusively license and, purchase certain patents, technology and know-how relating to formulations for the administration and delivery of lipophilic compositions (including cannabinoids) developed by Prof. Elka Touitou at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

WEED will pay multi-million dollar consideration to Yissum, in installments, including a product sales-related milestone payment.

In order to close the exclusive license and assignment portion of the agreement, WEED, needs to raise additional funds to pay the consideration required under the agreement.