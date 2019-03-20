Alexion teams up with Affibody AB to develop candidate for IgG-mediated disorders

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) will collaborate with Swedish biotech Affibody AB to develop candidate ABY-039 for rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune disorders.
Phase 1-stage ABY-039 is a bivalent antibody-mimetic, smaller than typical antibodies with a longer half-life, that targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). In many autoimmune disorders, FcRn prevents lysosomal degradation of pathogenic IgGs (the body is producing disease-causing IgGs in a dysfunctional immune reaction), thereby driving the disorder. Blocking FcRn, then, reduces the rogue IgGs.
Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN will pay Affibody $25M upfront, up to $625M in milestones and tiered low double-digit royalties on net sales. ALXN will lead joint clinical development and commercialization. Affibody will have the option to co-promote ABY-039 in the U.S. while leading clinical development for an undisclosed indication. The transaction should close next quarter.
ALXN will discuss the partnership during today's Investor Day event.
