RTI Surgical begins patient enrollment in FORTE study

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) has enrolled first patient in its Clinical Evaluation of Fortilink Interbody Fusion Device with TETRAfuse 3D Technology in Subjects with Degenerative Disc Disease (FORTE) study.

FORTE is a prospective post-market evaluation of the safety and performance of the Fortilink-C, -TS, and -L Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse 3D Technology. The primary objective of the study is to assess radiographic evidence of cervical and lumbar fusion evaluated at 3-months post-surgery (Fortilink-C IBF System) or 6-months post-surgery (Fortilink-TS and Fortilink-L IBF Systems).

The study will evaluate 150 patients, all anticipated to be enrolled in Q1 2020.