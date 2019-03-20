Food sector on watch after strong General Mills quarter

Food stocks are on watch after General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posts strong FQ3 results and lifts its guidance. The company showed positive organic sales growth and significant operating margin expansion during the recent quarter.

Kellogg (NYSE:K), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are all up about 1% in premarket action, while General Mills is up 4.26% and traded at a 52-week high of $50.50 earlier in the premarket session.

Previously: General Mills beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (March 20)

Previously: General Mills +5% on Q3 beat (March 20)

Related ETF: PBJ