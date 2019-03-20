Investors eye FedEx bombshell

A weak earnings report from FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and cut in guidance could have broad implications for investors, warns The Wall Street Journal's Charley Grant in today's Heard On The Street Column.

FedEx management cited slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth in dropping its profit forecast for the second straight quarter.

"Stock investors have seen the glass as half full, but FedEx’s earnings warrant caution before earnings season begins in earnest next month," writes Grant.

On Wall Street, JPMorgan lowers FDX to a Neutral rating from Overweight. Shares of FedEx are down 6.17% in premarket trading to $170.30.

