First Bank to acquire Grand Bank for $19.4M

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to acquire Grand Bank (OTC:GBYLY) in a stock transaction valued at ~$19.4M.

The merger is expected to be completed in 3Q19.

Following the merger, First Bank will have ~$1.9B in assets with 18 branches located in seven New Jersey counties and two eastern Pennsylvania counties.

Each Grand Bank shareholders will receive 3,262.956 shares of First Bank common stock.

First Bank expects to issue ~1.7M new shares of First Bank common stock to consummate this transaction.

