Sterling slides as May requests short Brexit delay

It's official: Theresa May has formally requested a short delay to Brexit from the EU, but said she's "not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30."

Under current law, the U.K. is set to leave the EU - with or without a deal - at 11 p.m. London time on March 29.

Challenges ahead? Any delay would need to be agreed to by all 27 EU member states and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has previously said the request would not be granted without a "concrete plan" about what Britain planned to do with the extra time.

Sterling has extended declines on the news, slipping 0.5% to $1.3205.

