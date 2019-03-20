Schnitzer Steel sees Q2 earnings above Wall Street consensus

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) +0.4% pre-market after issuing upside guidance for FQ2 earnings, forecasting EPS of $0.44-$0.48 vs. $0.43 analyst consensus estimate.

Q1 2019 EPS was $0.58 while EPS for the year-ago quarter came in at $1.42, which included $0.52 in discrete tax benefits.

In its primary auto and metals recycling business, SCHN expects to report $21M-$22M in operating income, with operating income per ferrous ton of $24-$25, in-line Q/Q but below last year's Q2.

SCHN expects ferrous sales volumes to decline 4% Y/Y while nonferrous sales volumes are seen rising 9%; average ferrous and nonferrous net selling prices are expected to fall Y/Y by 9% and 19%, respectively.