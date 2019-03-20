Motif Bio up 57% premarket on iclaprim meeting with FDA

The FDA has granted Motif Bio's (NASDAQ:MTFB) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the points raised in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to its NDA for iclaprim for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 3. Official meeting minutes are received within 30 days of a meeting.

A further update regarding financing will be made in due course.

The company received the CRL last month citing concerns with liver toxicity.