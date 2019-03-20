New York downstate gambling hits Cuomo roadblock

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is "dubious" about speeding up the approval process for casinos in downstate New York, including in the Big Apple.

The New York Daily News reports that Albany has been "flush' with lobbyists from the casino industry in recent weeks pushing for legislation. While the projections on tax revenue have been sky high, the governor appears to have nixed a quick deal.

"I am very skeptical about some casino deal put together by casino operators promising billions of dollars and everybody is happy," Cuomo told reporters in the capital.

MGM resorts (NYSE:MGM), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Genting Group (89% owner of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)) are some of the companies with an interest in downstate NY gambling operations.