Leadership for Embraer-Boeing joint venture

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has selected two executives to lead a new company to be created after the closing of its proposed $4.2B deal with Embraer (NYSE:ERJ).

The JV will see the appointment of a President, B. Marc Allen, a Boeing executive, and a Chief Executive Officer, John Slattery, who currently heads the commercial aviation division at Embraer.

Control of this division will be transferred to Boeing as part of the deal, which still needs to be approved by antitrust regulators across the globe.