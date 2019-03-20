Sage prices Zulresso at $7,450; shares up 2% premarket

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) has priced its postpartum depression (PPD) med Zulresso (brexanolone) at $7,450 per vial or $34,000 per average course of treatment (before discounts).

The company says it does not expect to have to rebate a "significant portion" to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Originally, the company planned for the drug to be administered in the home, but fainting episodes in a small number of patients (n=6/140) during the 60-hour infusion eliminated that option. Instead, the company will establish designated centers where patients can access it under medical supervision, a certification process that could take "months" according to chief business officer Mike Cloonan.

Stifel's Paul Matteis forecasts peak sales of $270M in 2023, presenting only a 10% market penetration.

Investors are closely watching Sage's oral PPD candidate, SAGE-217 considering the successful outcome of a Phase 3 (announced in January). The company is waiting for the outcome of a study in major depressive disorder (MDD) before filing a marketing application.

Shares are up 2% premarket on modest volume.