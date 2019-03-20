TripAdvisor confirms advising victims to leave reviews

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) confirms advising the victim of an alleged sexual assault to leave an anonymous review about her attacker, a tour guide listed on the site.

The victim, known as K.K. in media reports, says she contacted the police, hired a lawyer, and underwent a medical exam after the attack. She then contacted TripAdvisor about removing the man's page. The company responded with the review suggestion and provided links to five anonymous reviews detailing sexual assault at different hotels that K.K. could use as a guide.

K.K. created a Change.org petition then worked with The Guardian to investigate over 40 allegations of assault against TripAdvisor-listed businesses.

TripAdvisor says listings aren't an endorsement and that removal would "withhold valuable information" and allow businesses "to operate in the shadows, without having a transparent record of travelers’ experiences at that location, potentially puts travelers at risk."