Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) -3.1% pre-market after Q4 earnings fall short of analyst expectations and revenues slide 11% Y/Y, as gold equiv. oz. sold fell 12% Y/Y to 104.8K.

For FY 2018, FNV says adjusted EPS of $1.17 improved from $1.08 in 2017 while sales volume fell 10% Y/Y to 447.9K gold equiv. oz.

FNV says Cobre Panama, its largest investment, has begun milling ore. and the company says it expects strong growth in its gold equiv. oz. over the next five years.

For FY 2019, FNV forecasts attributable royalty and stream production of 465K-500K gold equiv. oz. from mining assets and revenue of $70M-$85M from energy assets.