Needham sees 24% upside for KalVista in permarket analyst action

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (24% upside) price target at Needham.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) initiated with Outperform rating and $28 (275% upside) price target at Oppenheimer citing the upside for cannabinoid receptor agonist lenabasum.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) upgraded to Buy with a $125 (28% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank. Shares up 1% premarket.