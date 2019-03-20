Wells Fargo confident on SeaWorld

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Conder updates on Overweight-rated SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) following the company's announcement of the departure of COO John Reilly.

"We view Reilly's departure as disappointing given his extensive experience at the company and key role in honing/executing SEAS recent turnaround. However, we believe SEAS has a sufficient bench to continue the turnaround plan and do not believe Antorcha will make any material changes to the plan," writes Conder.

Conder hints that Reilly could turn up another company within the sector, mentioning Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) by name.

