Scotts Miracle-Gro sells 30% stake in TruGreen for $234M

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) agrees to sell its ~30% stake in lawn service company TruGreen to majority owner Clayton Dublier & Rice for $234M; shares -0.6% pre-market.

SMG says it will use the proceeds to reduce debt, allowing it to lower the debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4x by the end of FY 2019 and to 3.5x debt-to-EBITDA by year-end 2020; at that level, SMG says it would "again begin to explore options to proactively return more cash to shareholders."

Shares may be under pressure today after a U.S. jury yesterday found Bayer's Roundup weedkiller caused a man's cancer; SMG is the exclusive distributor and marketer of consumer Roundup in the U.S. and Canada.