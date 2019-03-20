Apple's new AirPods have hands-free Siri

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces the second generation of its AirPods, which include the new in-house H1 chip developed for headphones and the option of either a standard case or new Wireless Charging Case. The AirPods also offer hands-free Siri for the first time.

Apple says H1 offers up to 50% more talk time than the prior generation and 2x faster connection times.

AirPods with the traditional case cost $159 and those with the Wireless Charging Case run $199 or you can buy just the wireless case for $79. Both models are available for order online now and will ship to stores next week.

Previously: Apple launches new iPad Air, mini (March 18)

Previously: Apple updates its iMac line (March 19)