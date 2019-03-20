Jefferies pulls Sony from Top Picks on phone stubbornness

Sony (NYSE:SNE) -- already facing pressure in Tokyo after Google announced its console-free entry into cloud gaming -- is down 3.2% premarket on NYSE as Jefferies cuts it from its Top Picks after a five-year run.

The firm downgraded to Hold and took Sony to task for stubbornness in sticking with its smartphone business -- "a disappointment and a strategic mistake," says analyst Atul Goyal. That mistake is "resulting in continued losses, a peak of game profits and increasing uncertainty" over the coming two years. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm cut its price target on U.S.-listed shares to $50.70 from $77.62, implying just 11.4% upside.