AUPH, LXRX and TEUM among premarket gainers

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) +55% on iclaprim meeting with FDA.

China Bat (NASDAQ:GLG) +43% as it is positioned to target luxury car rental service market growth in China.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) +25% on appointment of new chief.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) +25% on entering into three separate agreements with the Hemp Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +20% .

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) +17% .

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) +14% .

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) +12% on Q4 earnings.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +11% on NextFlo breakthrough.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) +8% on a new sales transaction with Citrix Systems.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +7% as Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) +7% on receiving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for its aiWARE Government platform.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) +6% .

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +5% on pricing stock offering at $6.95.

JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) +5% .