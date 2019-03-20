AUPH, LXRX and TEUM among premarket gainers

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) +55% on iclaprim meeting with FDA.
China Bat (NASDAQ:GLG) +43% as it is positioned to target luxury car rental service market growth in China.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) +25% on appointment of new chief.
Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) +25% on entering into three separate agreements with the Hemp Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +20%.
Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) +17%.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) +14%.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) +12% on Q4 earnings.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +11% on NextFlo breakthrough.
Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) +8% on a new sales transaction with Citrix Systems.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +7% as Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) +7% on receiving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for its aiWARE Government platform.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) +6%.
resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +5% on pricing stock offering at $6.95.
JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) +5%.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) +5% on Q4 earnings.
