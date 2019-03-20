Large-scale study of Cytokinetics' omecamtiv mecarbil to continue unmodified

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and collaboration partner Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announce that their large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial, GALACTIC-HF, evaluating cardiac myosin activator omecamtiv mecarbil in ~8,000 heart failure patients will continue unchanged. The first planned interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, triggered by a pre-planned number of cardiovascular deaths, did not reveal any signals that undermined its efficacy compared to standard-of-care treatment.
Servier is providing funding support.
The study's estimated completion date is January 2021.
Previously: Amgen launches second late-stage study of heart failure candidate omecamtiv mecarbil (Feb. 21)
