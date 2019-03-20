Aptevo Therapeutics begins phase 1 trial of APVO210; shares up 11% premarket

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has commenced dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of APVO210, a novel bispecific antibody candidate built on ADAPTIR therapeutic protein platform developed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The Phase 1 trial is a placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study of APVO210, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects.

The study is expected to enroll a maximum of 64 subjects in the initial single ascending doses (SAD) cohort and up to 40 subjects in the multiple ascending doses (MAD) cohort.

Aptevo anticipates reporting data from the initial SAD dose cohort in Q3 and reporting preliminary Phase 1 safety data in Q4.