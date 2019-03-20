PillPack gains licenses; Kindle gets upgrade

Jefferies says Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) PillPack main-order prescription service gained 20 new state licenses in the first two months of the year, bringing the total to 39 states. And the firm expects Amazon to continue pursuing licenses over the next three to six months.

The firm says Amazon “still has to acquire or build more mail pharmacies/grow capacity before being able to go live with a national consumer Rx offering on their app/site."

In other Amazon news, the entry-level Kindle gets a slight upgrade with a built-in light and a $10 price hike with the ad-supported version listed at $89.99. Pre-orders start today and shipping starts April 10.