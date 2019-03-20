JMP Group sells 55% of CLO portfolio

JMP Group LLC (JMP) announces that it has sold a 50.1% interest in JMP Credit Advisors LLC to Medalist Partners LP, an alternative asset management firm specializing in structured credit and asset-backed lending, and a 4.9% interest to management employees at JMP Credit Advisors LLC which will be renamed Medalist Partners Corporate Finance.

JMP Group says the deal will enable it to deconsolidate its collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) from its financial statements, potentially dampening the volatility in its quarterly earnings, while trimming its balance sheet.