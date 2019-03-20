Alimentation Couche-Tard -2% post Q3 results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) reports Q3 revenue growth of 4.6% Y/Y to $16.52B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $4.2B (+8.8% Y/Y), Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 4.5% in the U.S., 2.9% in Europe and by 4.9% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased 60 bps in the U.S. to 33.7%, declined 40 bps in Europe at 41.8% and, in Canada, it declined 90 bps to 33.1%.

Total road transportation fuel volumes grew by 1.6% ; Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.8% in the U.S., decreased by 1.4% and by 0.6% in Canada.

Current annual synergies run rate related to the CST integration reached ~$207M.

Adjusted leverage ratio continued to improve to 2.38:1.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by 13.76¢ per gallon in the U.S. to 29.42¢ per gallon, by US 0.43¢ per litre in Europe, to US 8.30¢ per litre and decreased by CA 1.22¢ per litre in Canada, to CA 8.11¢ per litre.

Return on equity and return on capital employed at 23.8% and 13.9%, respectively.

There was a 25% increase in quarterly dividend, from CA 10.0¢ to CA 12.5¢.

