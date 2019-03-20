Stocks dip into the red ahead of Fed decision

Stocks slip in early trading as investors await the latest policy directive from the FOMC at 2 p.m. ET and Fed Chair Powell's follow-up press conference; Dow -0.4% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

The market expects the Fed to leave the Fed funds target range unchanged, reiterate its patient posture and reduce the median estimate of two rate hikes projected for 2019, with hopes for a timetable for ending its balance sheet runoff.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -1.5% , weighed by Bayer, France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., FedEx -5.1% after missing quarterly earnings estimates and lowering its full-year EPS guidance below consensus while warning of slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, health care ( -0.4% ), consumer staples ( -0.4% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) are particularly weak, while consumer discretionary (flat) and utilities (flat) show relative strength.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.45% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.59%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.47.