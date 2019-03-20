Rumors of 80% cut to Chinese solar subsidies - Digitimes

China's government could limit feed-in tariff subsidies for PV-generated electricity to $448M, an 80% decline, Digitimes reports; analysts had anticipated at least unchanged Chinese solar subsidies and no plans to force grid parity until 2022, according to Notable Calls.

China has not yet announced 2019 feed-in tariff rates for PV-generated electricity and subsidization rates for electric vehicle purchases, reportedly because it has yet to resolve its trade dispute with the U.S.

Partly because unpaid FIT subsidies have become a large financial burden, China's government may limit total 2019 FIT subsidies to 3B yuan ($448M), a ~80% cut from 2018, in order to push development of PV power generation toward grid parity, according to the report.

For EV purchases, China cut 2018 subsidization by ~50% from 2017 and likely will further cut 2019 rates by 30%-50%, the report says.

Relevant tickers include TAN, FSLR, JKS, CSIQ, VSLR, SPWR, ENPH, SEDG, RUN, DQ