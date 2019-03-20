Automakers look to air it out

Automakers General Motors (GM -2.8% ), Ford (F -2% ) and Toyota (TM -0.3% ) are playing catch-up with Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) in their ability to send over-the-air updates, according to The Wall Street Journal's Mike Colias.

Colias reports that GM aims to unveil its first fully updatable vehicle this year before expanding the capability across its lineup over the next several years, while Ford will offer over-the-air updates on a new electric SUV coming in 2020.

Wireless updates are expected to save manufacturers on costs for some easy fixes and potentially build brand trust with consumers if new features are well-received.

Suppliers looking to benefit from the OTA push include Harman International Industries (OTC:SSNLF), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF, OTCPK:CTTAY) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). On the chip side, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are in the mix.

