Disney closes on $71B Fox deal, launching new era for both

It's done: Walt Disney (DIS +0.4% ) closed on its $71.3B acquisition of the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox just after midnight, ushering in a transformation for both companies that will reshape Hollywood, news and sports.

The new Disney takes on Fox's film and TV studio along with the FX Networks and National Geographic. It also adds Star India, a giant in Indian television.

Disney now officially has 60% of Hulu, with Comcast (CMCSA -1.4% ) sitting on 30% and WarnerMedia (T -0.6% ) the other 10%. Launch of its key Disney Plus streaming offering is still yet to come.

The company has said its new assets could quickly add about $19.3B in annual revenue and $1.6B in profits, along with some $2B in cost savings (which includes eliminating redundancies).

Meanwhile Fox embarks on its new journey as Fox Corp. (FOX -4.9% , FOXA -5.1% ), a leaner company focused on news and live sports. It will hold an investor conference on May 9. In transaction particulars, it paid an $8.5B dividend to Twenty-First Century Fox and received a $2B cash payment for Disney; the "transaction tax" (including expected share of taxes from sports net divestitures) is $6.5B.

Still ahead: the long and winding sale of 22 Fox regional sports networks, which Disney must unload as part of the deal.