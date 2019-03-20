BOS to purchase the assets of Imdecol Ltd.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC +6.4% ) to purchase the assets of Imdecol Ltd., a global integrator and manufacturer of automatic and robotic systems that enhance the productivity of production lines.

The deal value consists of NIS1M to be paid on signing the definitive agreement; an additional NIS4.5M at closing, on or about June 1; NIS1.5M shall be paid no later than August 2020, by way of issuance of BOS’ ordinary shares; an additional amount in cash may be paid by August 2020, based on the performance through June 2020.