Legg mason partners fund advisor funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) - $0.0530 (Quarterly $0.1590/share in three installments).

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) - $0.0460 (Quarterly $0.1380/share in three installments).

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) - $0.0290 (Quarterly $0.0870/share in three installments).

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) - $0.0885 (Quarterly $0.2655/share in three installments).

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) - $0.0620 (Quarterly $0.1860/share in three installments).

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) - $0.1010 (Quarterly $0.3030/share in three installments).

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (NYSE:GFY) - $0.0775 (Quarterly $0.2325/share in three installments).

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) - $0.1750 (Quarterly $0.5250/share in three installments).

Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 24; ex-div May 23.

Press Release