Starbucks talks growth, innovation and buybacks

Starbucks (SBUX +0.6% ) makes a series of announcements ahead of its annual shareholder meeting today in Seattle.

The company says it's making a $100M "cornerstone" investment in Valor Siren Ventures to spark innovation in new retail concepts. "We believe that innovative ideas are fuel for the future, and we continue to build on this heritage inside our company across beverage, experiential retail, and our digital flywheel," says CEO Kevin Johnson.

Starbucks says it has entered into a $2B accelerated share repurchase program as part its broad commitment to return $25B to shareholders over three years.

A deeper commitment to gender equity in pay and sustainable programs are also being made by the company.

On the financial front, Starbucks reaffirms ongoing growth algorithm of consolidated revenue growth of 7% to 9% and non-GAAP EPS growth of at least 10%.

Shares of SBUX are up 23% over the last 52 weeks to outpace broad market averages.