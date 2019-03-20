Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor declares monthly distribution

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) - $0.0275 (Quarterly $0.0825/share in three installments).

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (NYSE:MMU) - $0.0580 (Quarterly $0.1740/share in three installments).

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) - $0.0255 (Quarterly $0.0765/share in three installments).

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) - $0.0575 (Quarterly $0.1725/share in three installments).

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:MTT) - $0.0790 (Quarterly $0.2370/share in three installments).

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) - $0.0850 (Quarterly $0.2550/share in three installments).

Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 22; ex-div March 21.

Payable May 1; for shareholders of record April 18; ex-div April 17.

Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 24; ex-div May 23.

Press Release