SoftBank, Cohesity form data-storage joint venture

Cohesity and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) have formed a joint venture to offer Japanese enterprises a consolidated storage platform for secondary data.

A Vision Fund portfolio company, Cohesity offers the Cohesity DataPlatform, which purports to solve data fragmentation by bringing secondary silos (including data used for backups, archives, analytics, testing and development and other workloads) onto a single solution.

SoftBank and SoftBank C&S will distribute and re-sell solutions from the venture, to be called Cohesity Japan. Other partners include Networld and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.