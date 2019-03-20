More on Ramaco Resources Q4 resources

Ramaco Resources (METC -2.5% ) says that in Q4 the company faced challenges due to silo failure at Elk Creek mining complex; sales volumes were down 32% Q/Q to 315k tons and after completion of temporary conveying system the company commenced processing coal at ~80% plant capacity

Q4 sales decrease 29% Q/Q to $44.2M, however increases 84% on Y/Y basis

Production of 423k tons was down 6% Q/Q

Cash margins improved by 12% from ~$25/ton in Q3 to ~$28/ton in Q4; cash mine costs stood at $68/ton

For 2019, expects production of 1,800k-2,200k tons, with committed sales volume of 1,974k tons

Expects currently budgeted 2019 capex to decline to ~$35M-$40M

Previously: Ramaco beats on revenue (March 19)