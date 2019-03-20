Health Insurance Innovations down 6% on bearish Aurelius report

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -6.1% ) is down on below-average volume in apparent response a bearish report by Aurelius Value citing documents filed two days ago in Florida by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) related to Simple Health Plans run by Steven Dorman, an alleged scam that has defrauded customers out of at least $150M and represents half of HIIQ's revenues.

The FTC filed the papers detailing its opposition to Mr. Dorfman' s appeal of a temporary restraining order (TRO) in an attempt, it says, to postpone an April preliminary injunction hearing.

The FTC claims that HIIQ, Mr. Dorfman's third-party administrator, continues to collect payments from Simple Health Plans customers despite the TRO.