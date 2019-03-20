More on Atento Q4 results
Mar. 20, 2019
- Atento (ATTO -1.3%) reports Q4 revenue decreased of 11.8% Y/Y to $421.8M
- During Q4, Multisector revenue was up 6.2%, with Brazil up 13% and Americas down 5%.
- Higher value-added solutions at 28% of total revenue in Q4.
- EBITDA margin declined 40 bps to 9.2% & adj. EBITDA margin also declined 230 bps to 11.6%.
- Brazil profitability expanded 200 bps sequentially to 13.9% and 70 bps Y/Y, delivering against guidance of margin turnaround in 2H2018.
- Free cash flow before interest and acquisitions of $45.2 million in Q4, with positive FCF of $41M.
- Net debt down 9.7% sequentially to $326.2M, with net leverage ratio at 1.8x.
- Share buyback program acquired 0.4M shares in Q4 at a cost of $2.9M; at December 31, 2018, the remaining authorization to purchase outstanding shares was $21.8M.
- “In 2019, our priorities will include accelerating our investments in innovation, expanding our digital offerings and executing initiatives that drive increased operational and cost efficiencies in our business in order to position Atento to deliver improved growth and margins in the coming years.” said Mauricio Montilha, Atento´s CFO.
