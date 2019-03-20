Rio Tinto halts operations at biggest bauxite mine as cyclone nears

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.1%) says it has suspended operations at its biggest bauxite mine - the Weipa mine in northeastern Australia - ahead of a cyclone.
The storm is forecast to skirt South32's (OTCPK:SOUHY) manganese mine on Groote Eylandt and a Glencore-operated (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) zinc project as it makes its way toward the Northern Territory coast.
Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF), which operates the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas project near Karratha, says it is taking precautions to safeguard its people and assets.
Now read: South32: Still A Cash Flow Machine »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox