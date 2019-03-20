More on BioSyent Q4 results

BioSyent (OTCPK:BIOYF +0.3% ) reports Q4 revenue increase of 0.2% Y/Y to C$5.91M.

Canadian Pharmaceutical net revenues of C$5.04M increased by 2% Y/Y and International Pharmaceutical net revenues of C$0.85M decreased by 2% Y/Y.

EBITDA of C$2.11M increased by 8% Y/Y & net income after tax of C$1.67M increased by 15% Y/Y.

The Company had cash, equivalents, and short term investments totalling C$24.43M.

Total Shareholders’ Equity increased by 24% to C$27.61M.

Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 23%.

“We continue to adapt our business model in response to changing market conditions in the International Business. As we look ahead to the balance of 2019, we are focused on growing both our Canadian and International pharmaceutical businesses.” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent.

